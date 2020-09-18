LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are about to take on the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, and fans are excited to see the matchup play out. For now, it's clear that the Lakers are the favorites to take the series, although the Nuggets have proven they are a formidable foe. They recently came back from down 3-1 against the Clippers, to win their second-round series. Now, James and company will have to face that same resiliency.

While speaking to Clutch Points reporter Tomer Azarly, LeBron spoke about the Clippers loss and whether or not he wanted to play them in the Conference Final. James noted that he didn't feel like there was a score to settle and that he is happy to play against anyone. LeBron also explained what he thought about the Clippers' Game 7 collapse and how he approached watching the game.

“I really don’t have a comment about it,” James said. “I was just sitting back and watching the game from a fan’s perspective, watched big shots be made, big plays be made, missed shots, things of that nature, but also I was a scout. Scouting both teams at the same team. I was trying to get as many log-in minutes for myself scouting both teams at the same time because we knew Game 7 would decide who we’d play. That was kind of my mindset.”

Regardless of who the Lakers have to play next, it's clear they have a huge opportunity to go out and win a title.