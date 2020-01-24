The stars were out at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Thursday night, as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers did battle with Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Among those seated courtside for the Lakers' lone trip to BK this year was none other than Bill Clinton, who met with LeBron, Anthony Davis and others following L.A.'s 128-113 victory.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

After the win, LeBron explained that it's still surreal to be able to chat with the former President so casually.

“Between him and Barack (Obama), my presidents, guys that I’ve just admired, when Bill was in office and obviously when Barack in office,” James said, according to Jeff Zillgitt of USA TODAY Sports. “To be able to have a personal relationship with Barack and being able to go up to Bill and he knows me, it’s just surreal.”

“I know you all get sick and tired of hearing about the kid from Akron, you have no idea where I come from and the odds that were stacked up against me, to have moments where I can shake the President of the United States’ hand and be on a first-name basis, it’s crazy,” he added.

LeBron didn't disappoint in front of "his president" on Thursday night, as he notched yet another triple-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. He is now just 18 points away from surpassing Kobe Bryant for third on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Up next for the Lakers is a road game in Philadelphia on Saturday night, which you can catch on ABC at 8:30pm ET.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images