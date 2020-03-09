LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had the perfect start to the weekend as the team defeated the Milwaukee Bucks who have the best record in the entire NBA. LeBron and Anthony Davis were lights out in that game but their attention had to quickly shift to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers are seen as the Lakers' biggest threat this season and are one of the few teams the purple and gold has been unable to beat. On Sunday, that all changed as LeBron helped lead his team to a 112-103 victory.

The win helped bring the Lakers to a record of 49-13. They have built a nice little cushion at the top of the Western Conference standings and remain one of the biggest frontrunners for the NBA title. After defeating two of the best teams in the league, LeBron was feeling himself and took to Instagram where he compared himself to a lion.

LeBron is also in the discussion for league MVP. Last week, most people would have said Giannis Antetokounmpo deserves the honor. Now, LeBron has become far and away the best player in the league which is pretty incredible when you consider how he is 35 years old and playing in his 17th season.

At this point, it really feels like the Lakers and Clippers are on a collision course to the Western Conference Finals.