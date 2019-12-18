Heading into last night's game against the Indiana Pacers, the Los Angeles Lakers were on a roll. The team has been playing phenomenally well this season and came into the game with a 24-3 record. In the end, the Lakers came up just a few points short as they lost 105-102. Perhaps an easy explanation for why the team lost is the fact that Anthony Davis sat out to rest some of his nagging injuries. It wasn't the best game for the rest of the Lakers squad although it certainly could have been a lot worse.

The Lakers' next game is against the Milwaukee Bucks and LeBron James wants to make sure they get back on a winning track. The Lakers and Bucks have the exact same record and they will be battling it out for first place in the entire NBA.

"We pride ourselves on trying not to lose two in a row so we want to come back on Thursday in Milwaukee and play Lakers basketball," James said. Essentially, there is only one goal in mind and it doesn't seem like losing is a real option for James and company.

The Bucks are one of the more impressive rosters as they boast the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo who is last year's reigning MVP. Their match up should be interesting and could even be a preview of this year's NBA Finals.