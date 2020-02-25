LeBron James looked up to Kobe Bryant and when the basketball player passed away alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash, LeBron was devastated. Kobe Bryant meant a lot to millions of people around the world and his death is still surreal to many. Yesterday, Kobe and Gianna Bryant were given a public memorial at the Staples Center which was attended by thousands of people. Numerous speeches were given throughout the event, including from Vanessa Bryant who offered a beautiful eulogy of her husband and daughter.

Vanessa's speech has been lauded for its strength and the way in which it was able to move people. Today, LeBron James was asked about the event and what he thought about all of it. While he wouldn't confirm whether or not he attended, LeBron did admit that yesterday was very hard for him. He also made sure to praise Vanessa for her words.

The Los Angeles Lakers have done various tributes for Kobe since his passing and with the playoffs on the horizon, there will surely be even more on the way. Kobe is one of the most beloved basketball players of all time and fans are still reeling over the loss of someone who still had so much to give to the world.