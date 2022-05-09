Kendrick Lamar is gearing up to release Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers on Friday. It is probably the most anticipated album of the entire year and there is still a lot that we do not know about it. The project could potentially be a double album, however, there is no telling if this will be the case.

Thankfully, Kendrick delivered on Sunday night as he released his new song "The Heart Part 5." His "The Heart" series never actually appears on his album, however, they are always released as a teaser to whatever upcoming project he has coming out. "The Heart Part 5" is currently receiving rave reviews, especially from the likes of LeBron James.

As you can see in the tweet below, LeBron celebrated the release of the track by saying "OMFG!!!!!!!!" with a plethora of mind blown emojis.

If you have heard "The Heart Part 5," you know that the song samples Marvin Gaye. These samples are always hard to come by, but Kendrick always seems to deliver. As for the music video for the song, Kendrick morphs into various different artists, including Kanye West and Nipsey Hussle. It is yet another example of Kendrick's heightened artistry that has been sorely missed over the past few years.

Let us know what you thought of the new track, in the comments section down below.