LeBron James is turning 37 soon and despite his age, he is still one of the best players in the league. The Los Angeles Lakers completely rely on him to succeed, which is wild when you think about his age. Regardless, LeBron has embraced his roles as a leader, and once his career comes to an end, he will be revered as a top two basketball player of all-time.

With his longevity on full display, one man decided to illustrate just how long LeBron has been playing professional basketball. As Brady Klopfer of SB Nation wrote on Twitter, LeBron has spent exactly half of his life playing professional ball. Between being born and being drafted, 6,752 days passed. Now, the same amount of days have been spent between the 2003 draft, and the present day. Needless to say, it's pretty wild to think about.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Even LeBron has a hard time wrapping his head around this fact. As you can see in the tweet below, LeBron decided to reply to Klopfer by saying "MAN WHAT!!!" LeBron is currently in his 19th season, however, it doesn't feel like he has been playing that long. He is still scoring at a high clip and of all the players drafted in 2003, he is the only one who has continuously put up insane numbers. In the eyes of many, LeBron's weaker years are still better than the primes of many superstar figures, which just goes to show his greatness.

It remains to be seen how much longer LeBron will play in the NBA, however, it seems like he could be destined to play until he's at least 40. Either way, he's blessed fans with multiple decades of highlights.