LeBron James is one of the best basketball players to ever step on an NBA court, so it only makes sense that his two sons would try and follow in his footsteps. As it stands, Bronny James Jr. is a Junior at Sierra Canyon, all while LeBron's younger son Bryce is also playing over at Sierra Canyon.

Bryce has been showcasing a ton of potential this season, and yesterday, he dropped 23 points during an MLK Day game. In the clip below, Bryce had the most impressive highlight of the afternoon as he dribbled through an entire team before finishing with a lofty layup that had the entire crowd on their feet.

LeBron was clearly impressed by what his son was able to pull off as he took to his Instagram story with a clip of the play. "Young king keep going!!" James wrote in the caption. Of course, there is no telling what Bryce's potential will be in the basketball world, however, it seems as though he is doing some big things right now. The sky is the limit, and if he continues on this trajectory, there is a good chance he can end up playing for a good college.

You can check out some of the highlights from Bryce's most recent game, down below.