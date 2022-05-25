LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers did not have a great season in terms of team success. The Lakers ended up missing the postseason and it was all quite disappointing given the fact that this team won a championship just two years ago. Russell Westbrook did not gel with the rest of the Lakers roster, and at times, LeBron seemed exasperated by what was going on.

From an individual perspective, this season was yet another example of LeBron's greatness. At 37 years old, he was able to average over 30 points per game which is simply unfathomable. He was terrific on a game-to-game basis, it's just that he had very little help from his supporting cast, which ultimately cost them.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

With LeBron's individual stats in mind, it should come as no surprise that he was able to make the All-NBA Third Team this season. Some will argue he deserved to be on the second team at least, however, he is still being acknowledged for having a great season.

Following the announcement, LeBron took to Twitter with a bevy of emojis as his reaction to this news. Clearly, the Lakers star is proud of what he has accomplished, even if the playoffs are but a dream this season.

The Lakers can turn it around next season and we're sure LeBron will be very eager to do so.