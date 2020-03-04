LeBron James is in his 17th season but that hasn't stopped him from playing some of the best basketball of his career. The King looks rejuvenated thanks to this Los Angeles Lakers team and he is trying to set himself up for a potential championship run. Last night, the Lakers took on the injured Philadelphia 76ers and ended up winning by a score of 120-107. It was a big game for LeBron James and Anthony Davis who dominated on both sides of the floor.

One of the biggest highlights of the entire game was when LeBron pulled up from the Lakers logo and drained a long three-point shot. Social media went ballistic as LeBron made the shot with a ton of ease. It was so effortless but incredibly difficult at the same time. LeBron went on to comment on his shot, after the game.

“I know I put in the work on it. I don’t take no shots that I don’t work on," LeBron said. "I’ve never done that in my career. I work on it, I trust my mechanics, I’m able to let it fly with confidence.”

With the win, the Lakers improved to 47-13 on the season and are securely in first place in the Western Conference.