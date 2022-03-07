LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and in the eyes of many, he is the best to have ever walked the court. With that being said, his Los Angeles Lakers are a bit of a disaster this year, and he has been responsible for getting them out of a pretty bad funk. Luckily, there are some nights where he is simply a superhero, and that is exactly what took place on Saturday night, as the Lakers were able to defeat the Golden State Warriors.

Shockingly, LeBron scored a whopping 56 points, which had the entire NBA world in awe. No one thought LeBron would be able to put up such numbers at his age, but here he is doing the most. It was a fantastic game, and as you can imagine, LeBron had to say something about it on Instagram.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Lakers superstar posted a series of photos from the game, all while adding the caption "About last night! ICYMI. 56 piece chicken nugget." LeBron is typically a man of few words on Instagram, so it should come as no surprise that he was pretty nonchalant about his accomplishment.

Regardless, the Lakers better be thankful for James' heroics, as they would be a bottom-feeder team without him steering the ship.





