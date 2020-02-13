LeBron James will be in Chicago this weekend for the annual NBA All-Star game. For the second straight year, LeBron will be captaining his own team. One of his most high profile players was none other than Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. Unfortunately, Lillard went down with an injury on Wednesday night and will have to miss the festivities. To make up for his absence, the league announced earlier today that Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns would be the replacement. Of course, since Lillard was supposed to play for Team LeBron, James will get to play with the young Suns star.

After hearing the news, LeBron took to Twitter where he congratulated Booker for his latest accomplishment. With Booker on his team, LeBron's squad will surely be in for quite a bit of offense.

Last night, Lillard said he wanted Booker to replace him as he's someone who truly deserved the honor this season. Meanwhile, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies reacted to the news by saying he would work harder to get into the game someday. Considering everything Morant has done this season, we're sure he'll have plenty of All-Star appearances in the future.

Who do you have winning the All-Star game on Sunday? Team Giannis or Team LeBron?