LeBron James is one of the most physically gifted athletes in the world and continues to dominate the NBA, even at 35 years old. In order to stay so physically active, you need to be training your body every single day. It's clear that LeBron has invested a lot of time and effort into his health which is something a lot of other athletes admire him for. One of those athletes is none other than Conor McGregor who will be competing this weekend at UFC 246.

In a recent interview, McGregor spoke about LeBron and how his efforts made him realize that he needed to take better care of his body. LeBron was asked about McGregor's recent admission and the Lakers superstar had quite a bit to say about how health affects everything he does.

Via HoopJab:

“To be in all honesty, I play the game and I train my body. I put the work into my body to hope to inspire other athletes around the world – other great athletes. If I’m able to rub off on Conor and other athletes that feel like it’s beneficial to them, I think that’s a pretty cool thing. It’s humbling for one. “I take my body very seriously. I’m just trying to maximize my career and see how long I can continue to play the game that I love. It starts with the body. It ends with the mind. If the mind is sharp, then you can go a lot longer than you may think. That’s what it’s all about. You’ve got to be disciplined. It’s all about discipline, as well.”

With UFC 246 going down on Saturday, it will be interesting to see if McGregor's health regimen has helped him become a better fighter. Perhaps LeBron will get some of the credit if he wins.