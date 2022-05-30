LeBron James has always displayed immense pride when it comes to his two sons, Bryce and Bronny. As many of you already know, Bronny is well on his way to the NCAA as he enters his final year of high school at Sierra Canyon. In the meantime, Bryce just came off of his first year at Sierra Canyon and he was definitely impressive. In fact, some scouts are already saying that Bryce might have a higher ceiling than Bronny who is expected to be drafted in the second round of the NBA draft.

Over the weekend, Bryce got to play some EYBL ball and he was definitely impressive throughout his games. In the clip posted below, Bryce got to show off his layup package as he charged the lane, blew past the defenders, and came through with the impressive bucket. It was a good demonstration of his skill at such a young age.

In true LeBron fashion, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar took to Twitter with a reaction to the play. As you can see down below, he very simply said "Ayyyyyeeee!!!!" with some emojis for good measure. While it might not be much, there is no doubt that LeBron loves seeing his boys play.

It remains to be seen where Bryce will go with his basketball career, however, it is clear that his future is very bright, especially with the guidance of his father.