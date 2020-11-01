Barack Obama's basketball skills quickly went viral yesterday as he was helping out Joe Biden at an election rally in Michigan. While in the gym, Obama got hold of a basketball and attempted a three-point shot. In the end, the former President made the shot with a swish, signalling just how accurate he really is from beyond the arc. As he left the scene of the shot, Obama said "that's what I do" as he was joined by Biden who seemed stunned by the athletic achievement.

Obama was quickly met with praise for the shot as his supporters, as well as athletes, were impressed that he can shoot the ball with such proficiency. LeBron James was especially amused by the whole thing, as the four-time NBA champion took to Twitter saying "Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash!"

LeBron and Barack Obama have had a working relationship for a while now, especially considering Obama was recently a guest on The Shop, where he talked to LeBron about his call to NBA players in the midst of their strike following numerous police-involved shootings. LeBron has visited the White House before, so he is well-aware of President Obama's athletic prowess.

Perhaps we will see more of Obama on the court, in the near future.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images