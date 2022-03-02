LeBron James is one of the best basketball players in the entire world, and even he can't help this Los Angeles Lakers team. They are currently fighting for their playoff lives, and it doesn't seem to be going all that well. With the final stretch of the season on the horizon, the Lakers are currently staring down a play-in scenario against the Los Angeles Clippers. It's not where the team wants to be, and last night, things only got worse.

LeBron went head to head with Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, and while he put up a good fight, it wasn't enough to win the game. After the match, LeBron spoke to reporters, including Michael Corvo of Clutch Points. During the media session, LeBron revealed that he still thinks this team can get the job done, however, he is truly fed up with losing.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

“Until you stomp me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, then I got a chance,” LeBron said. “So, that’s my confidence. Obviously, at the end of the day, we’ve got to come in here and win ballgames and we got to play better. But as long as we got more games to play, we still have a chance. I hate losing. I feel like poop right now. But tomorrow’s a new day, and I’m going to be prepared for the Clippers on Thursday.”

It's going to take a massive effort for this Lakers team to get into the playoffs. They are now ninth in the Western Conference, and there is no guarantee they make it past the play-in. With this in mind, LeBron could find himself at odds with Lakers management, very soon.

