LeBron James has been very supportive of his three children over the last couple of decades. Whenever LeBron has reason to be proud, he makes sure he lets the world know about it, especially through his Instagram story. Here, one can find various clips of both Bronny and Bryce playing some high-level basketball for Sierra Canyon.

Bryce is LeBron's younger son, and this season, he has been nothing short of impressive. He has been putting up some truly impressive performances, and his highlights speak for themselves. After a wild basket earlier in the week, Bryce was able to come through with his first in-game dunk just a couple of days ago. As you will see, it's some impressive athleticism from a 14-year-old.

As you can imagine, LeBron himself was quick to comment on the matter as he took to his Instagram story and wrote "uh-oh" with the shush emoji. LeBron had every reason to be proud of the moment, and we're sure Bryce is stoked about getting a highlight like that posted to the internet for millions to see.

There is no telling where Bryce will go in his basketball career, but with LeBron's guidance, the future is certainly bright for him.

