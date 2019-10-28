Los Angeles can be a weird place to live even though it is quite beautiful. This is because when you're on the West Coast, sometimes it can get quite dry which leads to wildfires. LA has seen its fair share of forest fires over the last few years and this morning, 70 acres were burned in a forest fire on the Westside of Los Angeles. Numerous people have had to evacuate their homes, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who tweeted about having to evacuate this morning, according to Sports Illustrated.

As James stated, as soon as he was able to get everyone out of the house, he began searching for hotel rooms that would be able to accommodate his family. After little to no luck, he finally found a place to stay but based on his tweets, it was quite a scary and frantic situation.

The situation in Los Angeles sounds pretty scary right now so we hope that all of you are staying safe. Luckily for LeBron, he was able to get out of dodge before anything too crazy happened and his family seems to be alright now. It can get pretty bad out in Los Angeles so if you're being told to evacuate, listen to the authorities.