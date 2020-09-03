LeBron James is highly regarded as one of the best players of all time and the closest we will ever get to another Michael Jordan. However, over the past couple of years, he has received his fair share of slander due to the fact that he has an abysmal NBA Finals record of 3-6. Regardless, there is no denying he is one of the best, even if his supporting cast has failed him in the past.

Today, LeBron caught some stray slander from Jay Williams who claimed that James was a Pippen in Miami and that Wade was more like Jordan on the Heat. This was a statement that caught a lot of flack, especially from James himself who clapped back at Williams on Twitter, noting that he is his own man and that he has nothing to do with the original debate which centered Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Explain to me what the fux I gotta do with this subject matter! I’m over here minding my damn business preparing for Houston. And by the way I ain’t never been nobody but my damn self! [King] Shit!" LeBron wrote.

Throughout his career, LeBron has always been the number one option, except for this season where he has played a complementary role to Anthony Davis. However, this is mostly due to age as opposed to raw talent. Either way, it's clear LeBron doesn't appreciate the weird hot takes.