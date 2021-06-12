Last night, LeBron James, Drake, JR Smith, and Jared Dudley turned Sierra Canyon's championship game into a star-studded affair as they were all in attendance to cheer on Bronny James Jr. Bronny had been out all season with a meniscus tear and luckily, he was able to come back just in time for a very pivotal game. While Sierra Canyon ultimately lost, Bronny made his presence be felt, much to the light of Drake and LeBron.

Drake was particularly active during the match and at one point, he got into it with the referee. LeBron seemed to be amused by the whole thing, especially with the camera catching the whole thing. Today, LeBron immortalized his courtside appearance with Drake by posting a photo to Instagram, with some lyrics from the song "Tuscan Leather."

"I'm tired of hearin' 'bout who you checkin' for now/ Just give it time, we'll see who's still around a decade from now," LeBron wrote. While Sierra Canyon may have lost, there could still be some tournaments on the horizon, and if so, it will be interesting to see how Bronny and his teammates do.

As for Drake's attendance, it might be a while before we see him back in the Sierra Canyon gym.

