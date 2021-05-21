LeBron James remains one of the best players in the NBA, even at the age of 36. So many analysts and fans have counted him out over the years although it is very clear that he still has what it takes to be a champion and that for years to come, it is going to be impossible to ever bet against him. The Lakers are now going to the NBA playoffs because of his heroics and fans cannot wait to see what he's able to do in the first round against the Phoenix Suns.

After the Lakers' huge win against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, LeBron decided to take to Instagram where he channeled Theodore Roosevelt's infamous "Man In The Arena" speech. It was a powerful statement on Bron's career and at this point, it's clear that James is bringing the heat.

Per Theodore Roosevelt:

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

With the playoffs beginning this weekend, we will get a true sense of whether or not this Lakers team is ready to make a deep run. It's been a difficult season but they certainly have the pieces required to repeat as champions.

