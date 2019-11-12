Load management has been a huge topic of conversation in the NBA recently and no one seems to be discussing its merits when it comes to youth basketball players. When you're a kid, people think you have a ton of energy and don't need all that much rest although it tends to be quite the opposite. LeBron James recently spoke to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports about this and had quite a bit to say about the way some AUU coaches treat younger players. James even cited his own children, Bronny and Bryce, as an example.

"These kids are going into the league already banged up, and I think parents and coaches need to know [that]... well, AAU coaches don't give a f--k," LeBron noted. "AAU coaches couldn't give a damn about a kid and what his body is going through."

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

James went on to say that Bronny and Bryce have been in some peculiar situations in the past and that when it comes to having injuries, LeBron himself decides what's best for his kids.

"It was a few tournaments where my kids—Bronny and Bryce—had five games in one day and that's just f--king out of control. That's just too much," he said."[...] So, I'm very conscious for my own son because that's all I can control, and if my son says he's sore or he's tired, he's not playing."

