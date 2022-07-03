LeBron James is reportedly pushing for a swap of Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets "more than anyone," according to a new report from veteran sports reporter Marc Stein. After Nets star Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets, trade talks between Brooklyn and Los Angeles regarding Kyrie Irving have heated up.

"James, I’m told, wants to see Irving in Lakerland more than anyone," Stein wrote in his newsletter. "What other team, furthermore, has a LeBron-sized personality with the experience to cope with all the chaos that comes with adding Kyrie? James, remember, has often thrived in chaos."



Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Yahoo Sports recently reported that there is "optimism" a trade between the two teams will go down at some point this off-season with the Nets seeking draft compensation as well as shooting guard Joe Harris in the deal. The Lakers are holding off on including Harris and instead are aiming to acquire Seth Curry.

Teaming up on the Lakers wouldn't be the first time James and Irving have played together. From 2014-2017, the two lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to several straight playoff appearances, including bringing the city a championship in 2016. Irving ended up leaving for the Boston Celtics in 2017 and James departed for the Lakers a year later in 2018.

James has not commented publically on the trade rumors, but Irving shared an animated sketch of a bird leaving a cage on his Twitter page, Saturday.

