This season has been a fruitful one for the Los Angeles Lakers. They currently sit atop the Western Conference standings with a formidable record of 29-7. Every single night, they appear as though they are having the most fun in the league and on Sunday, their passion was on full display. The team squeaked out a win against the Detroit Pistons while improving their winning streak to five games. The whole team got involved when it came to scoring and internet sensation Alex Caruso was no different.

Perhaps the best highlight of the game came in the fourth quarter when Kyle Kuzma recorded a steal and immediately passed the ball to Caruso who was in all alone. Caruso came through with a monster dunk as LeBron James chased him down and even pretended to block him. The went nuts and the whole scene was just another example of how much chemistry this team has.

Every single night, the Lakers come through with brand new highlights. Even if you're not a fan of the team, there is no denying how well they've been playing as of late. They are exciting to watch on any given night and as fans, that's all we can really ask for. Not to mention, LeBron is 35 years old and is still pulling off unbelievable feats of human strength. We're not even halfway through the season although it's clear as day that the Lakers are a contender to win it all.