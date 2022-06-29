The Utah Jazz are making waves this offseason, but not in the realm of blockbuster trades. Fresh off the heels of announcing Will Hardy as the new head coach of the Jazz, ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced a new addition to Utah’s front office.

“The Jazz are making a hire to the front office too: David Fizdale has agreed to become an associate GM, sources tell ESPN. After 18 seasons as an NBA head and assistant coach, Fizdale will move into management and work closely with GM Justin Zanik and CEO Danny Ainge with Jazz.” Former player of Fizdale, NBA superstar LeBron James, showed his former coach some love in his new job.

Fizdale has been a longtime staple of the NBA. He started his professional coaching career with stints as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, and Miami Heat. With the Heat Fizdale teamed up with head coach Erik Spoelstra and the “Big 3” of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh to win two NBA Championships. In 2016, Fizdale went to Memphis to work his first head coaching job with the Grizzlies. After two seasons in Memphis, he coached for the New York Knicks for two seasons before getting fired.

Most recently, Fizdale has worked as an assistant coach under Frank Vogel for the Los Angeles Lakers. In a show of support, LeBron tweeted an encouraging message to his former coach’s new chapter with Utah. Fizdale will be joining a front office that has one of his former players in Dwyane Wade, who is a major owner of the team. LeBron has publicly supported Wade’s career on and off the court on multiple occasions, and it seems that goes for his former coach as well.