Ja Morant continued his Rookie of the Year caliber season Saturday night, outplaying LeBron James and beating the Lakers 105-88. After the game, both players spoke about each other with high praise, according to ESPN.

Harry How / Getty Images

"The kid is super special," said James, "Like I said when we just played him in L.A., Memphis got a great one. They got a great one. So, the sky's the limit for the kid."

"That's big bro -- the King," Morant said. "I mean, I feel like everybody knows who he is. Just somebody that I look up to, a great [role] model. He's just one of a kind. I don't think there can be another LeBron."

Morant finished with 27 points, 14 assists and 6 rebounds in the dominating victory. He easily outplayed James who scored 19 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds.

In the second half, Morant attempted a dunk on Lakers' big man Anthony Davis but was called for a charge; however, the sheer athleticism of the play was enough for it to make highlight reels.

"I think he would probably try anyone that was there," Davis said of the play. "He's done that a couple times this year. So I'm just trying to get a body in front of him and make him run me over."