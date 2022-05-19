LeBron James is easily one of the best players to ever grace an NBA court. He has been a staple of the league for years and he has wealth that will certainly last him a few generations. With that being said, LeBron still likes to get philosophical from time to time, especially when he is out of the playoffs and doesn't have any basketball to play.

A prime example of that was today when LeBron went on Twitter and spoke about the perils of loneliness. Despite having all of the money in the world, LeBron still feels lonely from time to time, and it seemed to be getting to him this afternoon.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"It's a weird feeling to feel so alone sometimes!" LeBron wrote. "But sometimes you just want to be alone." Fans were quick to ask LeBron if he was doing okay as tweets like these can definitely be concerning. So far, LeBron hasn't taken down the tweets and he has yet to respond to any of the inquiries. Either way, many are hoping that LeBron is doing just fine right now.

Hopefully, everything is all good as LeBron is one of the biggest legends out there.

