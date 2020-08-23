LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony were two of the most highly-touted NBA draft prospects back in 2003. In 2002 and 2003, these players got to go up against each other, and considering their immense NBA-worthy talent, it was no surprise that they were guarding each other. Eventually, James was taken with the first overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Melo was taken third by the Denver Nuggets. Since 2003, they have had plenty of matchups, although very few in the playoffs. Of course, this year, that has changed as LeBron and Melo are going toe-to-toe in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

In fact, LeBron and Melo have been guarding each other, which has led many fans to feel nostalgic about their rivalry, which has been going on for 18 years. Last night, LeBron and Melo went at it again, with LeBron coming away with 38 points for the win. After the game, LeBron poked fun at Anthony on Twitter, noting the Blazers star never knows when to quit.

As of right now, LeBron and the Lakers are up 2-1 in the series after falling behind 1-0 early. LeBron has been getting more confident as the series has marched on and it seems like they are in good position to end this series in five or six games.

Despite this, it's clear that Melo has been a great fit for the Blazers and has completely revitalized his career.