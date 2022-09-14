Yesterday was huge for LeBron James and his entire family as they ended up on the cover of Vanity Fair. It was a massive cover story that covered LeBron James' rise to stardom and the legacy he is building for himself and his children. The piece also devoted quite a bit of time to LeBron's wife Savannah, whom he has been with since 2002.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, LeBron celebrated the Vanity Fair cover story and you could tell he was extremely excited about the opportunity. "here’s King’s and Queen’s/Royalty in America as well and I hope I can be one of the ones who showcase that on a daily basis," LeBron wrote. "James Gang at home!!! Love our family so damn much!!!!!!!"





Today also marks the anniversary of LeBron and Savannah's relationship. As a result, LeBron celebrated by taking to Instagram where he posted a photo of him and Savannah which was taken as part of the Vanity Fair piece. He wished her a happy anniversary and also wrote "P.S. You so damn sexy! WOW."

Image via Instagram

LeBron has been spending some time with Savannah in Italy over the last few days. It will be his final days of rest before he embarks on training camp with the Lakers.

This is a big season for LeBron, and there is no doubt that he will be ready for the challenge.