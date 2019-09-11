If you're a fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you should absolutely know who Fred McLeod is. He was the team's play-by-play announcer for many years and was there for the team's championship back in 2016. McLeod was beloved in the city thanks to his incredible calls and even better personality. Unfortunately, it was announced yesterday that McLeod had passed away suddenly at the age of 67. Cavaliers fans showed an outpouring of support immediately after the new, while LeBron James took to Twitter to pass on his condolences and pay tribute to the man.

James seemed to be surprised by the news at first as he immediately passed his condolences on to McLeod and his family. From there, videos came in of McLeod calling the final seconds of the Cavaliers first-ever championship win. LeBron retweeted one of them, saying "One of the GREATEST days of all of our lives and @CavsFredMcLeod called it all with his buddy A.C!"

It's clear that McLeod left a large impact on the Cleveland community and will certainly be missed. The Cavaliers will be heading into the 2019-20 season without their beloved broadcaster, which will certainly be a huge hit to the team.

Our condolences to McLeod's family.