Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James passed San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan for No. 2 on the all-time playoff wins list during the team's 116-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Saturday night.

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

"It's just always surreal for me when my name is associated with any of the greats," James said was asked about the record afterward. "And obviously, you know how great Tim Duncan was in this league with that franchise. ... Basically, he lived in the postseason. That was his address. So for me to be linked with a great in the Big Fundamental, it means a lot."

James now has 158 career playoff wins, three shy of former Lakers guard Derek Fisher with 161.

The Laker star reflected on losing to Duncan in the 2007 Finals, after the game. "This is going to be your league in a little while," Duncan told him at the time. "But I appreciate you giving it to us this year."

"How did I feel in that moment? We had just got swept, so I didn't feel great about it. I actually felt like s---," James said of the moment, Saturday. "And he gave me a smile by saying that."

The Lakers play the Trail Blazers again, Monday at 9:00 PM.

