Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James surpassed Karl Malone to become the second-highest scoring player in NBA history, during the team's 127-119 loss to the Washington Wizards on Saturday. James finished the game with 38 points, leaving him at 36,947 career points.

Former Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains 1,440 points ahead of James with a record of 38,387 points.



Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

James remarked on the historic feat on Friday night, explaining that winning is what matters most.

"Winning is what's most important to me and what's always been most important to me," James said. "But the one thing I've been able to do is keep the joy of the game. I understand that we're taking a lot of losses this season and whatever the case may be. But the joy of the game and going out there and competing is so damn fun."

He continued: "And obviously, the frustration of losing and things of that nature, obviously, in the heat of the battle, you feel it that way; but it's a joy to play the game, and it's a joy to go out there and play at this level at this point in my career, so I'm still having a blast."

The 37-year-old James is averaging 29.7 points in his 19th season in the league.

