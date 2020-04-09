One of the best basketball players to ever live is none other than LeBron James. Luckily for fans everywhere, LeBron is still playing at an extremely high level, despite the fact that he is 35 years old and playing in his 17th season. As of right now, the Los Angeles Lakers are first place in the Western Conference but James can't really do anything about it. The reason is simple, the Coronavirus has completely shut down the league and whether or not it resumes, is completely up in the air.

LeBron has been keeping busy throughout the quarantine although he hasn't given his thoughts on the potential cancelation of the season. Well, that all changed last night as James hopped on a conference call with reporters, including Tania Ganguli. When asked about the season, LeBron noted that he has some incredible memories although he will feel a sort of emptiness if the season is outright canceled.

James has good reason for feeling like this when you consider how his Lakers were well on their way to winning an NBA championship. They were on an incredibly impressive run and seemed like the best team in the league. Unfortunately, we may never know what their potential could have been.

Hopefully, this isn't the case and we get back to basketball sooner rather than later.