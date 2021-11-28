LeBron James reacted to Isaiah Stewart's recent comments on their fight and what he expects from having to face him again this Sunday. James continued to claim that his elbow to Stewart's face was an accident.

Following the Los Angeles Lakers' 137-141 loss to the Sacramento Kings, Friday, James discussed whether he expects some sort of retaliation from Stewart.

"I don't go into a game and make it an individual thing," he said.



As for his response to Stewart claiming that the move was intentional, James explained: "I saw his comments today and he felt it was intentional or wasn't an accident. The actual chop down was on purpose to get his arm off me, that part was on purpose, but the point of my hand hitting his face was not on purpose. You can literally go through numerous plays in the NBA where guys were chopping down on guys' arms or hands trying to get them off of them. If you look at the play closely, he kind of got off balance when I chopped him down and that's how his head went into my hand. So, it wasn't intentional at all. I've never been that player, I've never ever tried to seek a face contact like that..."

The Lakers will face off against the Pistons on Sunday at 9:30 PM, ET.

