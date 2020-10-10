The Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers, Friday night, following a missed 3-point shot from Lakers guard Danny Green with 7.1 seconds left on the game clock. Despite some fans stance that LeBron James should've taken the crucial shot, James described the play as "one of the best shots that we could have got."

Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

"I mean, if you just look at the play, I was able to draw two defenders below the free-throw line and find one of our shooters at the top of the key for a wide-open 3 to win a championship," James said. "I trusted him, we trusted him, and it just didn't go.

"You live with that. You live with that. It's one of the best shots that we could have got. ... Danny had a hell of a look. It just didn't go down. I know he wishes he can have it again."

"Danny is one of our best shooters, he had a great look, and we live with the results," head coach Frank Vogel added.

James finished with an impressive 40 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals, but it wasn't enough to overcome a Heat team, led by Jimmy Butler. The final score tallied 111-108 in favor of Miami.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals will be held Sunday at 7:30 PM.

