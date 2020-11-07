Due to the presence of Donald Trump in the White House, many basketball players have refused to do the customary championship visit. The Golden State Warriors refused to go after their 2017 and 2018 championships while the Toronto Raptors didn't go for fairly obvious reasons. This past season, the Los Angeles Lakers won the championship, and considering LeBron James is their superstar player, it was quite obvious that the Lakers wouldn't be going to the White House if Trump won the election.

Well, today, Joe Biden was declared the winner of the Presidential Election which means come January 20th, there will be someone new in the White House and LeBron plans to act accordingly. In the tweet below, LeBron replied to Draymond Green who noted that the superstar can now celebrate his win in D.C. "YO we back up in there my G!!! I’m taking my tequila and vino too!" James said.

James has been a big supporter of Biden's over the last couple of weeks and has been working hard to get out the vote. It turns out that LeBron's efforts paid dividends in the end as this year saw some of the best voter turnouts in years.

With Biden in the White House, it will be interesting to see how long it takes before he extends an invitation to the Lakers.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images