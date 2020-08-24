Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had some work to do yesterday as they were down 2-1 to the Los Angeles Clippers. A loss would have meant they would have been a game away from elimination, and Doncic was determined to make sure that didn't happen. In the end, the Mavs came out on top with a 135-133 overtime that came down to a last-second shot, which was drained by Doncic in epic fashion. Players throughout the league reacted to the play, as they simply couldn't believe what they had just witnessed.

LeBron James and the Lakers are big rivals to the Clippers, so it only makes sense that LeBron would want to root against them. Following Doncic's massive shot, LeBron took to Twitter where he offered up a simple reaction that parroted NBA commenter Mike Breen's reaction. Clearly, LeBron was impressed by what he was able to see.

Since the NBA follows a strict bracket format for the postseason, the Lakers will have to face either the Rockets or Thunder in the second round. However, if the Mavericks knock off the Clippers, then there is a possibility LeBron could see Doncic in the Western Conference Finals, which would certainly be a whole lot of fun.

As the playoffs continue, it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.