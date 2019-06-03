LeBron James is one of the most influential athletes on the planet thanks to not only his talent but his humongous platform which he uses to talk about issues that are near and dear to his heart. James has close to 50 million followers on Instagram and today, he blessed them with what he called a "King Service Announcement," regarding the dangers of social media and how we shouldn't use these platforms as a way to make ourselves seem cool.

James shared a photo of a neon sign that read "F*ck Social Media, I'm Dope In Real Life." The sign is about as deep as something you would see on a Tumblr blog but LeBron was inspired by it and really, that's all that matters. In the post, James wrote the caption: "King Service Announcement. It’s cool and all but PLEASE PLEASE know you don’t need it to feel cool or dope! YOU ALREADY ARE‼️‼️🗣 Use it responsibly. 🙏🏾👑💯"

While James' message is seemingly coming out of nowhere, he does make a pretty good point. Many people use social media to flex and showcase the best parts of their lives, just for a little bit of clout. Many see it as a reflection of their self worth thanks to concepts like followers and likes which can ultimately be bad for your mental state.

Do you agree with James' advice or is he wrong here? Let us know.