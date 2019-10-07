LeBron James is not only one of the best basketball players in the world but he is also an incredible philanthropist who has managed to inspire a generation of athletes to do more than just be good at their sport. LeBron is setting a great example that people are starting to live by and it's setting up the future generation of basketball players for longterm success. Having said that, it should also be noted that LeBron has done a great job with his own children, particularly Bronny Jr. who has proven himself to be quite the youth basketball player.

On Sunday, Bronny turned 15 years old which means he's only a few years away from being eligible for college and even the NBA. While there is no guarantees he will make it that far, there is no denying how talented he is and on Sunday, LeBron made sure to honor his song with a heartfelt post on the gram.

"Happy Born-Day Young 🤴🏾!!" LeBron wrote. "You continue to make me proud to say you’re my son/I’m your pops! And you also continue to inspire me just as much!! Love you kid ❤️🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾👑"

With LeBron guiding him through his youth, there is no telling what Bronny will be able to accomplish over the next few years.