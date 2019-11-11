LeBron James is in his 17th season in the NBA and after so many years in the league, one would expect him to be on the decline. While he can't do everything he used to, James is still an effective player that can carry a team on his back on a nightly basis if he has to. So far, LeBron has been good for the most part and with Anthony Davis by his side, the Lakers have jumped out to a 7-2 record.

There has been plenty of chatter surrounding LeBron and whether or not he's "washed." James has been sarcastically calling himself the "washed King" on social media but recently, he was asked directly about being "washed." This led to a pretty cheeky response that evokes some serious dad joke energy.

“I don’t know, man. Meet me at the cleaners," James said. Of course, LeBron had a huge smile on his face while giving the response. He knows people want to see him fall off but it doesn't appear like it's going to happen anytime soon. If anything, we could see Bron playing at a high level all the way until 40.

Barring any serious injuries this season, LeBron and the Lakers are primed and ready for a deep playoff run.