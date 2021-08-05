Lloyd Banks summed it up perfectly when said that Tuesday night's Verzuz between The LOX and Dipset was an "amazing night for hip hop." Dipset and The LOX duked it out with some of their best throwback tracks, and even a full day after the event took place, fans are still marveling at Jadakiss' epic performance or making fun of Dipset's antics.

LeBron James falls in the former category, as he recently hit Twitter to share a bold take about the legendary Kiss Of Death rapper's legacy.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In a slew of tweets, LeBron gaveJadakiss his flowers, showed The LOX some major love, and shared one of his favorite moments from the Verzuz battle. Check them out below.

"JADAKISS is the most UNDERRATED hip-hop artist of ALL-TIME!! MY GOODNESS," the Los Angeles Lakers player attested on Twitter. After literally flooding his tweet with flower emojis in honor of Jadakiss, he also made sure to comment on The LOX's impact. "@thelox just so [six fire emojis]! 3 bullies."

Jadakiss is often a rapper that comes up in GOAT debates, and Tuesday night likely reminded countless fans why the Top 5 Dead Or Alive rapper should be. Still, do you think LeBron has a point? Is Jadakiss the most underrated Hip-Hop artist of all time?