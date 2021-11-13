Bronny James Jr. is going into his Junior year at Sierra Canyon and the expectations are high. Many are looking to see him make a significant jump in his production, as this will determine whether or not he can end up going to a top-tier college like Duke. Of course, it's a little too early to decide just how good of a player Bronny will end up being, as at the end of the day, he's still just a teenager.

Regardless, Bronny has quite a bit of skill and athleticism which is something he isn't shy about showing off. For instance, Bronny was recently seen showing off his dunking ability during a shootaround. The footage was captured by his father LeBron, who caught Bronny offering up an exceptional windmill dunk.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

As you can imagine, the whole gym was amazed by what went down, and LeBron was a proud father about it all. After gathering the footage, LeBron took to his Instagram where he offered up a warning for the basketball world, saying "Scary hours coming soon!!" Needless to say, LeBron sees a lot of potential in his son, who is showing the makings of a star this season.





Bronny's development has been fun to watch, and it will be interesting to see how he's able to progress as his Junior season kicks off. Let us know what you thought of the dunk, in the comments below.