Every night that LeBron James takes the court, whether it's at Staples Center or on the road, the names of his wife and kids aka the 'James Gang' can be found on the midsole of his Nike LeBron 17s. As a further nod to LeBron's inner circle, Nike has plans to release a colorful "James Gang" version of the Nike LeBron 17.

What's more, the kicks also serve as a nod to one of LeBron's favorite horror flicks, Friday The 13th.

Nike

Official images of the "James Gang" LeBron 17 reveal a black knit upper equipped with multi-color detailing akin to the popular "Fruity Pebbles" colorways. Additional details include a speckled midsole, "James Gang" on the tongue, a bloody Nike swoosh on the inside of the tongue, and Friday the 13th inspired insoles.

You can expect the Nike LeBron 17 "James Gang" to arrive on February 21st for the retail price of $200. Continue scrolling for the official photos, and click here to preview the returning Nike LeBron 7 "All Star" colorway.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike