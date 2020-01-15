Every night that LeBron James takes the court, whether it's at Staples Center or on the road, the names of his wife and kids aka the 'James Gang' can be found on the midsole of his Nike LeBron 17s. As a further nod to LeBron's inner circle, Nike has plans to release a colorful "James Gang" version of the Nike LeBron 17.

What's more, the kicks also serve as a nod to one of LeBron's favorite horror flicks, Friday The 13th.

Leaked images of the "James Gang" LeBron 17 reveal a black knit upper equipped with multi-color detailing akin to the popular "Fruity Pebbles" colorways. Additional details include a speckled midsole, "James Gang" on the tongue, a bloody Nike swoosh on the inside of the tongue, and Friday the 13th inspired insoles.

Nike has not yet announced any release details but March 13th does fall on a Friday and that would be a perfect time to drop this tribute sneaker. Stay tuned for updates and official images.