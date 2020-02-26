The beloved "Sprite" colorway is returning to Nike's LeBron James signature sneaker line next month, as The Swoosh reportedly has plans to launch a thirst-quenching Nike LeBron 17. Though Nike has not yet confirmed the "Sprite" moniker, the blue, white and lime green colorway pulls inspiration directly from the classic, soft drink-inspired LeBrons of old.

Just like the low-top Nike LeBron 8s and LeBron 11s, this Sprite-themed LeBron 17 comes equipped with a predominately blue upper, highlighted by a lime green outsole and a matching speckled detailing on the white midsole. This particular colorway also includes a black and white checkered tongue and a blue-tinted Air unit.

According to Sneaker News, this Nike LeBron 17 is scheduled to arrive on March 14th. As of now, it is believed that the kicks will only be available in Big Kids, Little Kids, and Toddler sizes.

