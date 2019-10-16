LeBron James' 17th signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 17, is reportedly headed to retailers in a "Currency" colorway, which is quite ironic considering the recent comments he made about the financial implications of the NBA-China controversy.

Of course, this colorway and the alleged moniker have been in the stash since well before LeBron shared his thoughts about Daryl Morey's tweets, but the kicks have only just surfaced.

Nike LeBron 17 "Currency"/@mikedoodles911/SBD

Sporting a black Knitposite upper, the "Currency" Nike LeBron 17 is highlighted by iridescent detailing on the Nike swooshes and logos on the tongue. Additional details include a light purple outsole and specially designed insoles with "JAMES" spelled out in different currency symbols such as the dollar sign and Chinese yuan.

A release date has not yet been announced but it is believed the kicks will be available in November for the retail price of $200. Continue scrolling for some additional photos.

