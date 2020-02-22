Nike is ready to start rolling out the low-top version of LeBron James' Nike LeBron 17, following the grand unveiling of the Space Jam inspired "Tune Squad" colorway. Among the Nike LeBron 17 Lows set to drop in the coming weeks is a classic black/red/grey colorway, grounded by Nike's innovative React cushioning.

According to Sneaker News, the kicks will be hitting major retailers such as Eastbay, Finish Line, Foot Locker and Dick's Sporting Goods starting March 15th.

Nike has not yet revealed any official images or release details but you can get a good idea of what to expect from the leaked image shown in the tweet embedded above. The predominately black upper is offsite by a dark grey midsole/outsole combination, while splashes of red add some flair to the stealth construction. The red Nike swoosh also comes equipped with a black pinstripe detailing, which we're sure has a deeper meaning rather than just a random design element.

Stay tuned for more details and click here to preview the forthcoming Space Jam Nike LeBron 17 Low "Tune Squad" colorway.

Sneaker News