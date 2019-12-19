LeBron James and Nike unleashed a new "Humble Beginnings" ad on Thursday, featuring narration by the four-time MVP himself. The inspirational spot plays on LeBron's "The Kid From Akron" slogan, including important moments throughout LeBron's 17-year career as well as one of his greatest achievements off the court, the 'I Promise School.'

Writes LeBron:

"17 years ago @nike took a chance on a kid from Akron. And 17 years later this has given me the ability to provide opportunities for my 1400 kids in Akron so that one day NOTHING is left to chance. They will KNOW that a kid from Akron is something special!!! #ThekidfromAKRON"

Check out the spot below.

The commercial dropped just hours before LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Western Conference leading Los Angeles Lakers are set to do battle with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Both teams are 24-4 through 28 games, and both are coming off losses in their most recent outings, so something's got to give.

LeBron, who will turn 35 on December 30, is averaging 25.9 points to go along with a career-best 10.6 assists and 7.4 rebounds per night in his 17th NBA season. Giannis, who recently described LeBron's unbelievable run as nothing short of "alien," is averaging a career-high 31.7 points, 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

Tonight's showdown, airing on TNT, is set to tipoff at 8pm ET.