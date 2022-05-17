LeBron James has proven himself to be a huge hip-hop head. The NBA superstar is always vibing out to the latest albums by some of the hip-hop world's biggest stars. For instance, LeBron was recently on Instagram where he could be seen showing a ton of appreciation to Kendrick Lamar's new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

In the past, LeBron has fancied himself as a hip-hop historian. He also got to executive produce a 2 Chainz album, which just goes to show that LeBron has a real appreciation for the artform. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that fans wanted to ask him about the genre during a Q&A on Twitter last night.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

When asked what his top 5 albums of all-time are, LeBron named projects from the likes of Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Nas, The Notorious B.I.G., and even Dr. Dre. Needless to say, LeBron delivered appreciation for both West Coast and East Coast hip-hop.

"The Chronic, Doggystyle, Black Album, Life After Death and ummm It Was Written. But I have so many more to name for real!" LeBron wrote.

LeBron opted to go with the classics here which is most certainly a safe choice. Let us know what you think of his picks, in the comments down below.