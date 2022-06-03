LeBron James and his family shared their condolences after a 17-year-old boy was found beaten to death near James’ “I Promise” School in Akron, Ohio.

The male victim was found beaten and unconscious in the parking lot near the school's outdoor basketball court around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday. Police officials say they believe the victim was assaulted by three unknown suspects who were playing basketball at the school’s court. Friends of the victim reportedly rushed home to call for help, but the boy succumbed to his injuries in the parking lot at around 11:05 p.m.

"Our community is everything to us," James’ organization said in a statement. "We were devastated to learn of the overnight incident that saw a life lost near our school. We are grieving with our community over another senseless act of violence. Our campus is safe and secure as we continue to do everything we can to support our students, families, and the entire Akron community."





In addition to his organization’s statement, LeBron took to Twitter to share his grief over the senseless act of violence.

“Our condolences go out to the family who lost a loved one!! May the heavens above watch over you during this tragedy! Pray for our community!” James tweeted.

Akron public schools shared their grief in regards to the tragedy, saying the victim was a student leader in the Firestone Community Learning Center and involved in the design academy.

No further information about the assailants or motivation behind the attack have been revealed by police.

